Sven Wehrwein Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,201.12. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get AtriCure alerts: Sign Up

AtriCure Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 906,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,251. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AtriCure by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 768,561 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AtriCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AtriCure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AtriCure wasn't on the list.

While AtriCure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here