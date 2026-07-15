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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Svenska Handelsbanken reported quarterly EPS of $0.14, exactly matching Wall Street’s consensus estimate.
  • The bank showed solid profitability metrics, including a 17.61% net margin and 14.41% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries an average rating of "Reduce", with two Hold ratings and two Sell ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Zacks reports. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVNLY

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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Earnings History for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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