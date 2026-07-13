Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,911 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 86,032 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $7.38 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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