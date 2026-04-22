Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to post earnings of $0.1402 per share and revenue of $1.4984 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVNLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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