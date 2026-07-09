Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $752.6510 million for the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $755.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. On average, analysts expect Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.35. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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