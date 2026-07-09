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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $49.03 on light volume. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with four Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating, while HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a buy.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.45 EPS versus the $0.38 consensus and revenue of $755.76 million. Analysts expect full-year EPS of about $2.22.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.0282 and last traded at $49.0282, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.4750.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOVF. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BIOVF

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $749.76 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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