Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 3,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sylogist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Sylogist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sylogist has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylogist

Sylogist Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

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