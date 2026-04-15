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Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Sylogist logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 4.2% to C$3.70 on Wednesday, but volume was very light at ~3,986 shares—about a 97% decline versus the 137,623 average.
  • Several analysts have downgraded Sylogist from Buy to Hold, leaving an average target price of C$4.75 after cuts from higher prior targets.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~C$95.7M, negative P/E (-20.45), and tight liquidity (current ratio 0.82, quick ratio 0.51), with the 50‑day MA (C$3.69) below the 200‑day MA (C$4.97).
  • Interested in Sylogist? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 3,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sylogist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Sylogist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sylogist has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylogist

Sylogist Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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