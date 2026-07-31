Sylvamo (SLVM) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $811.2550 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sylvamo Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE SLVM opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sylvamo has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $56.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sylvamo's payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $51,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $603,607.50. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the company's stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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