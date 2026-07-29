Symbotic (SYM) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $715.4190 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $676.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.65 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Symbotic's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Daniel Alexander sold 9,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $367,939.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,123.30. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO James Kuffner sold 18,987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $766,695.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 214,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,643,823.56. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,616. Insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Symbotic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYM. Weiss Ratings downgraded Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYM

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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