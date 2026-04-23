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Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts consensus: 14 analysts give Synaptics a "Moderate Buy" (10 buys / 2 holds / 2 sells) with an average 12‑month price target of about $99.91, and several firms (JPMorgan, Needham, Mizuho, Susquehanna) have recently lifted targets into the $100–$105 range.
  • Earnings and guidance: Synaptics beat the quarter—EPS $1.21 vs. $1.15 est and revenue $302.5M (+13.2% YoY)—and guided Q3 2026 EPS to $0.85–$1.15, though it still reports a negative net margin.
  • Insider and institutional activity: Insiders sold roughly 5,800 shares (~$475k) via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes, while institutional ownership is reported at ~99.43% with major funds (Price T. Rowe, Ameriprise, AQR, JPMorgan) notably increasing stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Synaptics.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.9091.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $125,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,198,883.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,018. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 671,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 288,523 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synaptics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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