Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.1818.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,434 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,515. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total value of $70,275.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,246,461.98. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,078. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 143.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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