Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $125,310.60 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $125,310.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,198,883.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $65,620.00.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 432,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Synaptics's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 31.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,079 shares of the software maker's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,101 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the software maker's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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