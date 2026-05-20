Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.18.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $134.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $504,287 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,791 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 337.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,939 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 901,379 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,390 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $360,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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