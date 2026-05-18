Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Down 7.1% - Here's What Happened

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.38 and last traded at $119.0690. 119,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 809,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $618,827 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 143.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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