Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 7.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.66 and last traded at $132.9780. Approximately 241,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 923,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Up 7.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $46,185.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,838.92. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after buying an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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