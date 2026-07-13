Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at HSBC

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. HSBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,274. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,355,698,000 after purchasing an additional 191,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,517,000 after buying an additional 739,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,778,000 after buying an additional 442,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $410,760,000 after acquiring an additional 365,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $458,108,000 after acquiring an additional 517,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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