Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.250-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,355,698,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,778,000 after acquiring an additional 442,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $458,108,000 after purchasing an additional 517,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 406,796 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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