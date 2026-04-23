Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.32.

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Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SYF opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $878,875.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,509.85. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approves a large share-repurchase program — the company’s board authorized a sizable buyback (reported as a multi-billion-dollar program in coverage), reinforcing management’s view the stock is undervalued and supporting EPS/ROE over time. Synchrony Board Approves Buyback

Board approves a large share-repurchase program — the company’s board authorized a sizable buyback (reported as a multi-billion-dollar program in coverage), reinforcing management’s view the stock is undervalued and supporting EPS/ROE over time. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed earnings strength and improving credit metrics — SYF reported EPS above expectations ($2.27) with record purchase volume and lower net charge-offs, signaling healthier credit and revenue drivers. Coverage with analysis and takeaways: Quarterly Profit Rises and a deeper dive on consumer resilience and payment rates: Q1 Deep Dive

Q1 results showed earnings strength and improving credit metrics — SYF reported EPS above expectations ($2.27) with record purchase volume and lower net charge-offs, signaling healthier credit and revenue drivers. Coverage with analysis and takeaways: and a deeper dive on consumer resilience and payment rates: Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets / maintain bullish views — Barclays raised its price target to $93 (overweight) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $86 (outperform), signaling notable upside from current levels. Benzinga Price Target Coverage

Analysts lift targets / maintain bullish views — Barclays raised its price target to $93 (overweight) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $86 (outperform), signaling notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and declared quarterly payout — SYF announced a quarterly dividend ($0.30/share) and commentary noted a 13% raise in the dividend, supporting yield-oriented investor demand.

Dividend increase and declared quarterly payout — SYF announced a quarterly dividend ($0.30/share) and commentary noted a 13% raise in the dividend, supporting yield-oriented investor demand. Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships expand card portfolio — Synchrony launched co-branded/private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market), which can drive purchase volume and fee income. Chico's Partnership

New merchant partnerships expand card portfolio — Synchrony launched co-branded/private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market), which can drive purchase volume and fee income. Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 EPS guidance given in a range — management set FY26 EPS at $9.10–$9.50, roughly in line with consensus (9.24), which reduces surprise risk but limits an immediate re-rating.

FY-2026 EPS guidance given in a range — management set FY26 EPS at $9.10–$9.50, roughly in line with consensus (9.24), which reduces surprise risk but limits an immediate re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: CFO commentary highlights spending momentum but notes affordability pressures — management sees continued card usage and improving collections, suggesting steady fundamentals without dramatic acceleration. CFO Comments

CFO commentary highlights spending momentum but notes affordability pressures — management sees continued card usage and improving collections, suggesting steady fundamentals without dramatic acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side downgrades temper upside — BTIG cut SYF from buy to neutral and other outlets reported mixed analyst views, which can cap near-term multiple expansion despite positive fundamentals. BTIG Downgrade

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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