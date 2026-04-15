Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,492 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 203,493 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,133 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company's stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,994. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: SYPR is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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