Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.92. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 120,633 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,133 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company's stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: SYPR is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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