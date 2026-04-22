T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Down 5% - Here's Why

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.90 and last traded at $185.6540. Approximately 2,006,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,074,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.39.
T-Mobile US News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, highlighting wireless service revenue growth as a catalyst that could support upside over the medium term. Morgan Stanley Assumes Coverage of T-Mobile US
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at outlets like Zacks expect T‑Mobile to again top earnings estimates, which could provide near-term support if results and guidance meet or beat consensus. Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports (Bloomberg, Reuters, WSJ) say Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full combination with T‑Mobile — a transaction that could be transformational but is at a preliminary stage and would face major regulatory and political hurdles. This speculation has driven intraday volatility rather than a clear directional impulse. Deutsche Telekom Weighs Full Combination With T-Mobile
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on T‑Mobile, which is unlikely to spark a big move by itself but signals some analyst caution versus the bullish Morgan Stanley call. T-Mobile US: Bernstein Reaffirms Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Company-level execution concerns: recent reports show T‑Mobile scaling back a longtime customer perk and conducting layoffs, which heighten investor worry about churn and cost trends. These operational issues can weigh on near-term revenue and sentiment. T-Mobile scales back a longtime customer perk amid struggles
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Telekom shares fell on the combination reports, underscoring investor concern about deal complexity and signaling potential cross‑market selling/rotational flows that can pressure TMUS. Deutsche Telekom shares slip after T-Mobile merger talks reports
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation context: TMUS is trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, adding selling pressure from momentum-focused traders; meanwhile leverage and modest liquidity ratios may make investors more sensitive to execution risk. Technical/valuation context
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/macro noise: broader telecom and consumer-stock flows shifted after recent headlines (including AT&T earnings and geopolitical developments), producing a rotation away from some defensive or previously favored names and contributing to intra-day weakness. AT&T Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Dropping.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.8%
The company's 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after buying an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About T-Mobile US
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T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
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