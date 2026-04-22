T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Down 5% - Here's Why

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.90 and last traded at $185.6540. Approximately 2,006,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,074,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.39.

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T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.8%

The company's 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after buying an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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