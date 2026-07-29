Taboola.com (TBLA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $499.4820 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $466.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Taboola.com Trading Up 2.3%

TBLA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 86,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,630. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $52,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,039,644 shares in the company, valued at $79,374,433.60. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 998,731 shares of the company's stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 376,684 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 41.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 722,984 shares of the company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 76,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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