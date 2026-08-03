Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $85.5210 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.57 million. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $113,413.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,304.12. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,957 shares of the company's stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company's platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems' product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

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