Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at TD Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $400.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson set a $500.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,252,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,717,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record Q2 results, with profit jumping about 77% and revenue rising roughly 33.7% year over year, both beating expectations. The company also said AI demand remains very strong, supporting its outlook for continued growth.

TSMC reported record Q2 results, with profit jumping about 77% and revenue rising roughly 33.7% year over year, both beating expectations. The company also said AI demand remains very strong, supporting its outlook for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook and increased capital spending plans, signaling confidence that AI-related demand will stay robust and that it is expanding capacity to meet customer needs.

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook and increased capital spending plans, signaling confidence that AI-related demand will stay robust and that it is expanding capacity to meet customer needs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced an additional $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and reinforcing long-term demand for advanced chips.

The company announced an additional $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and reinforcing long-term demand for advanced chips. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators said the earnings report confirmed the AI buildout is still intact, with TSMC seen as a key supplier to Nvidia and other major AI customers.

Several analysts and market commentators said the earnings report confirmed the AI buildout is still intact, with TSMC seen as a key supplier to Nvidia and other major AI customers. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong fundamentals, TSMC shares are under pressure because investors are worried about heavier capex, margin dilution, and weaker free cash flow from the large U.S. expansion plan.

Despite strong fundamentals, TSMC shares are under pressure because investors are worried about heavier capex, margin dilution, and weaker free cash flow from the large U.S. expansion plan. Negative Sentiment: A broad selloff in semiconductor and AI-related stocks across the U.S., Asia, and Europe has weighed on sentiment, as traders question how long the AI spending boom can last.

A broad selloff in semiconductor and AI-related stocks across the U.S., Asia, and Europe has weighed on sentiment, as traders question how long the AI spending boom can last. Negative Sentiment: Global risk-off sentiment has also been amplified by tech weakness and rising Middle East tensions, adding to selling pressure on chip stocks including TSMC.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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