Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $360.55 and last traded at $363.2550. 26,218,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 13,960,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.10.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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