Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 3.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $425.20 and last traded at $426.34. Approximately 10,743,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,733,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.40.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary remains constructive on TSMC, with articles highlighting bullish Wall Street views, the company’s strong role in the AI supply chain, and its recent quarterly strength, which supports the long-term growth case for the stock.

Investor commentary remains constructive on TSMC, with articles highlighting bullish Wall Street views, the company’s strong role in the AI supply chain, and its recent quarterly strength, which supports the long-term growth case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC insider buying added to confidence, as VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares, a signal often viewed as management optimism about future performance.

TSMC insider buying added to confidence, as VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares, a signal often viewed as management optimism about future performance. Positive Sentiment: News that TSMC is helping drive advanced packaging expansion in the U.S. also underscores continued customer demand and strategic investment tied to AI and high-performance chips. Amkor rises after Taiwan Semi deal for advanced packaging in US

News that TSMC is helping drive advanced packaging expansion in the U.S. also underscores continued customer demand and strategic investment tied to AI and high-performance chips. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on TSMC being a trending stock and a favorite among hedge fund and research commentary, but these were largely sentiment pieces rather than fresh operational updates.

Several stories focused on TSMC being a trending stock and a favorite among hedge fund and research commentary, but these were largely sentiment pieces rather than fresh operational updates. Negative Sentiment: CEO C.C. Wei’s comments about water and talent shortages introduced a potential risk to future capacity expansion, which may be pressuring sentiment around the stock.

CEO C.C. Wei’s comments about water and talent shortages introduced a potential risk to future capacity expansion, which may be pressuring sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Talk of a 25% capex budget hike also suggests TSMC is spending heavily to keep up with demand, which can raise concerns about near-term margins and capital intensity.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $399.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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