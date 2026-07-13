Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.9% - Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $420.29 and last traded at $421.4330. 14,180,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 13,904,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $426.14 and its 200-day moving average is $374.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.9% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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