Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Acquires $74,130.00 in Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shyue-Shyh Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, July 19th, Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00.

On Sunday, July 19th, Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 44 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,371.28.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, reaching $390.57. 9,822,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,017,734. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $427.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. OFS Enterprise LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. OFS Enterprise LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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