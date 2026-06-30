Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Bor-Zen Tien Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $455.26 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $415.79 and its 200 day moving average is $364.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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