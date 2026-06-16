Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Lipen Yuan Acquires 1,000 Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,026,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $346,756,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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