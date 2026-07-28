Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Shyue-Shyh Lin Purchases 1,000 Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 29,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,611.86. This represents a 3.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shyue-Shyh Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00.

On Sunday, July 19th, Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 44 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,371.28.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.57. 9,822,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,017,734. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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