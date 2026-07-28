Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Shyue-Shyh Lin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shyue-Shyh Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 44 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $3,371.28.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.51. 9,520,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,017,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,622,426,000 after buying an additional 556,988 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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