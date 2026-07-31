Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3270 per share and revenue of $1.4028 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4%

TTWO stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $265.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,240. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,960.22. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $70,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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