TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TAL Education Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

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View Our Latest Research Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.1%

TAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 2,542,638 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,320. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.64%.The company had revenue of $802.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TAL Education Group

In other news, insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $868,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,263.84. This trade represents a 63.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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