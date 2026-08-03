TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.7750. Approximately 1,114,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,891,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised TAL Education Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $13.60 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Down 3.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $758.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,329,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TAL Education Group by 3,989.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,574,002 shares of the company's stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,559,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,060,760 shares of the company's stock worth $143,701,000 after buying an additional 1,759,945 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

Further Reading

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