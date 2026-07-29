Talen Energy (TLN) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $835.7930 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN traded down $12.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.91. Talen Energy has a one year low of $301.45 and a one year high of $451.28.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $990,280. This trade represents a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 266.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 629.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 197 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $499.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $411.00 to $408.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $508.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $476.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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