Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Insider Sells $5,704,742.40 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 960,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $15,984,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00.

Get Talos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,415. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 395.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here