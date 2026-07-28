Talos Energy (TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3449 per share and revenue of $574.4510 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Talos Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 184,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 28,519 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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