Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $1.5620 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.15.

View Our Latest Report on Tango Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $798,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,835.37. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,630. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Further Reading

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