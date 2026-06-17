Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.1176.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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