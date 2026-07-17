Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.9630.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 16.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,478 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $139.98 on Friday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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