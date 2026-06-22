Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.1071.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 142.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the retailer's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Target by 97.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,923 shares of the retailer's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Target by 7.9% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 17,883 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the retailer's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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