Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Enters Retina Market With iRenix Deal, Adds IRX-101 to Pipeline

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TARS said it has closed its acquisition of iRenix Medical, Inc., adding IRX-101, a late-stage investigational ocular surface antiseptic, to its pipeline as the company seeks to expand its presence in eye care and enter the retina market.

On an investor call discussing the deal, Bobby Azamian, Tarsus’ chief executive officer and chairman, said the acquisition represents “the next step in expanding our pipeline” and establishes the company’s first strategic position in retina. He said IRX-101 is aimed at improving the experience for patients who undergo repeated intravitreal injections, which are commonly used in retinal disease treatment.

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Tarsus executives said more than 11 million intravitreal injections are performed annually in the United States, with many patients returning every four to eight weeks for years to preserve their vision. The company said antiseptic preparation before those injections has seen little meaningful innovation in more than 40 years.

IRX-101 Targets Pain and Ocular Surface Damage

Liz Yoo, Tarsus’ chief medical officer, said IRX-101 is intended to address shortcomings associated with povidone-iodine, the long-used antiseptic preparation for intravitreal injections. Yoo said retinal specialists frequently hear complaints from patients about burning, irritation and pain after antiseptic preparation, and Tarsus survey results showed more than three-quarters of retinal specialists attributed patient complaints to povidone-iodine rather than the injection needle.

Yoo said povidone-iodine can cause ocular surface damage and corneal epithelial cell death, potentially leading to days of pain and irritation. She said that burden can make some patients more reluctant to continue ongoing treatment.

According to Tarsus, IRX-101 is a chlorine dioxide solution designed to target the bacterial cell wall. Yoo said that differs from povidone-iodine, which she characterized as nonspecific and broadly toxic.

In the iRenix RELIEF Phase II-B/III trial, IRX-101 was compared directly with povidone-iodine in patients undergoing intravitreal injections. Yoo said IRX-101 showed statistically significant improvements in post-procedural pain and corneal fluorescein staining, a test used to assess ocular surface damage. She added that approximately half of patients treated with IRX-101 reported a pain score of zero one hour after the procedure.

Phase III Study Planned for 2027

Tarsus said it expects to begin a pivotal Phase III study of IRX-101 in the first half of 2027, with top-line data expected in 2028. Yoo said the study, named COMFORT, is expected to enroll approximately 270 patients and compare IRX-101 directly against povidone-iodine.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Yoo said the Phase III trial is a pivotal safety study that will also explore endpoints that could support the label, including findings related to pain and staining. Azamian clarified that the FDA will also require an in vitro antimicrobial efficacy study to obtain an antisepsis label, and that Tarsus plans to run the studies in parallel.

Jeff Farrow, Tarsus’ chief financial officer and chief strategy officer, said the company expects the cost to approval to be approximately $20 million to $30 million. He also said IRX-101 is supported by patent protection expected into at least 2039.

Deal Terms Include Cash, Stock and Milestones

Under the acquisition agreement, Tarsus will pay upfront consideration of approximately $75 million, consisting of $37.5 million in cash and $37.5 million in Tarsus common stock. The agreement also includes potential approval and commercial milestones of up to $490 million, along with low- to mid-single-digit tiered royalties upon achievement of certain milestones.

Farrow said the acquisition has closed and was financed with the company’s balance sheet. He said the upfront payment will be expensed in the third quarter, while future milestones, if achieved, would be capitalized and amortized over the patent life.

Farrow said the transaction reflects “efficient capital allocation” and preserves the company’s ability to continue investing in XDEMVY and its broader pipeline.

Commercial Strategy Focuses on Retina Specialists

Aziz Mottiwala, Tarsus’ chief commercial officer, said the commercial opportunity is attractive because the market already exists: every intravitreal injection requires ocular antiseptic preparation. He said the vast majority of procedures are performed by approximately 3,500 retinal specialists, allowing Tarsus to build a focused commercial effort.

Mottiwala said Tarsus expects the IRX-101 sales force to be less than half the size of its current XDEMVY sales force. He said the company does not need to create demand, but rather facilitate adoption by educating physicians on the product’s value.

In response to analyst questions about reimbursement, Neera Clase, Tarsus’ senior vice president of market access and reimbursement, said the company expects to pursue the J-code pathway. She said the product would typically be handled as a physician-administered buy-and-bill product, beginning with a miscellaneous code before pursuing a J-code.

Mottiwala said physicians may initially use IRX-101 in patients with high sensitivity to Betadine, which he described as roughly one-third of patients coming in who have difficulty tolerating the current standard. He said that group alone could represent a $200 million to $300 million market opportunity, while adding that Tarsus ultimately sees potential to change the standard of care.

Yoo said IRX-101 is an easy two-part system activated by a buffer and can be prepared in less than a minute, which she said could allow it to fit into existing intravitreal injection workflows.

Azamian said the acquisition does not affect Tarsus’ research and development capacity or timelines for other pipeline programs, including TP-04 in ocular rosacea and TP-05 in Lyme disease. Farrow added that Tarsus continues to evaluate additional business development opportunities in both the anterior segment and the back of the eye.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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