TaskUs Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

TaskUs NASDAQ: TASK reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $308.9 million, up 5% from a year earlier and $10.9 million above the high end of its prior guidance, as growth in AI Services and Digital Customer Experience offset declines from its largest client.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $57.7 million, representing an 18.7% margin and exceeding the company’s margin guidance by 70 basis points. Adjusted free cash flow was $36.4 million for the quarter, while cash and cash equivalents stood at $180.3 million as of June 30. The company said its net leverage ratio fell below 1.3 times.

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Chief Executive Officer Bryce Maddock said the company’s results reflected continued momentum in AI Services and AI-enabled customer experience offerings. TaskUs also introduced Rishabh Khemka, its new chief financial officer, who joined the company less than two months before the call.

Largest-Client Decline Offset by Broader Growth

Revenue from TaskUs’ largest client declined approximately 22% year over year during the second quarter, reducing that customer’s share of total revenue to 20%, from 26% in the year-ago period. The company expects additional headwinds from that client’s automation and cost-optimization efforts during the second half of 2026.

However, revenue excluding the largest client increased about 15% from a year earlier, accelerating from approximately 13% growth in the first quarter. The company’s second- through 20th-largest clients grew about 30% year over year.

Maddock said TaskUs expects to benefit from vendor consolidation at its largest client over the medium term, though the company expects continued pressure through the remainder of 2026 and potentially into 2027. He said the company anticipates being among a smaller group of vendors retained as consolidation occurs.

About 75% of the company’s year-over-year revenue growth came from new clients, Khemka said. More than half of second-quarter signings came from existing clients.

AI Services and DCX Drive Results

Digital Customer Experience, or DCX, generated $175.7 million in second-quarter revenue, up 6.4% year over year. Growth was driven by mobility, logistics and travel, technology, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and entertainment and gaming clients. TaskUs expects DCX revenue growth in the mid- to high-single digits for 2026, with growth likely to accelerate in the second half.

AI Services revenue increased 26% to $66.1 million, marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of growth above 25%. The expansion was led by mobility, logistics and travel customers, including autonomous vehicle, autonomous delivery and robotics companies. Growth was partly offset by the conclusion of certain AI automation projects at the company’s largest client and other social media customers.

Maddock said AI Services growth is expected to remain near the second-quarter rate in the third quarter before accelerating to more than 30% year over year in the fourth quarter, driven by autonomous vehicle and robotics engagements. He said AI Services contracts can be more project-based than recurring customer-service arrangements, particularly in AI training and safety work.

Trust & Safety revenue declined 12.3% to $67.1 million, primarily due to lower revenue from social media clients. TaskUs expects the service line to continue declining year over year in the second half as social media customers automate content moderation work, though it expects declines to stabilize in 2027.

AI Investments Extend to Robotics and Customer Support

TaskUs said it opened its first robotics and physical AI training lab in Noida, India. The facility supports data collection, annotation and validation for autonomous systems, including home-based robots. The company is also using its TaskVerse platform to collect real-world egocentric data for humanoid robotics imitation-learning workflows.

The company cited progress in deploying agentic AI solutions for clients. For a streaming client, TaskUs said its customer-support solution recently contained more than 70% of contacts while maintaining a 4.7 out of five customer-satisfaction score. The company plans to expand the solution from conversational support into email and eventually voice.

At another client in a regulated industry, TaskUs deployed an AI voice agent for appointment scheduling and customer intake. Since April, first-attempt AI agent resolution rates improved nearly 30%, median agent talk time declined nearly 12%, and appointment cancellations fell more than 60% over the past three months, according to the company.

TaskUs is also deploying internal AI tools, including its Maestro platform for frontline team leaders. Maddock said the platform automates reporting, provides performance insights and coaching recommendations, and could improve management spans of control over time.

Guidance Raised as Cash-Flow Outlook Improves

TaskUs raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. At the $1.23 billion midpoint, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 19%.

The company also increased its full-year adjusted free-cash-flow outlook by roughly 5% to a range of $110 million to $120 million. It expects capital expenditures of approximately $47 million for the year, down $13 million from its initial outlook.

Third-quarter revenue is projected at $300 million to $302 million, implying roughly 0.8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.7%.

TaskUs expects wage increases, delivery mix shifts, pricing renegotiations and AI investments to pressure margins, partly offset by operational and overhead efficiencies.

For the second quarter, adjusted net income was $30.6 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with $39.7 million, or $0.43 per share, a year earlier. Khemka attributed the decline primarily to higher interest expense following refinancing activity and foreign-exchange effects.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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