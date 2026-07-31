Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.36 and traded as high as GBX 556. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 554.50, with a volume of 1,395,635 shares trading hands.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 464 to GBX 554 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 595 price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 516.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 200.60 billion for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tate & Lyle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tate & Lyle wasn't on the list.

While Tate & Lyle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here