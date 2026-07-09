Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.8571.

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TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,888 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 406.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,029 shares of the construction company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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