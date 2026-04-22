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Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Taylor Morrison Home logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Taylor Morrison beat expectations: Q earnings were $1.12 EPS vs. $0.82 expected and revenue was $1.39B vs. $1.33B expected, though revenue was down 26.8% year‑over‑year and EPS fell from $2.07 a year earlier.
  • Shares jumped about 6% to $65.64 after the print; the company trades at a P/E of 8.47 with a market cap around $6.3B.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally positive, with a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $77.33 target, while institutional investors hold roughly 95% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. 236,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,394 shares of the construction company's stock worth $141,194,000 after buying an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,973 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 147,540 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

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