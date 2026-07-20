Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 741% compared to the typical daily volume of 415 call options.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 797,997 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,978,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 649,140 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,302,940 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $76,704,000 after buying an additional 638,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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