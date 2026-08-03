Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded to "Outperform" Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 110 price target on the homebuilder's stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 115. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock's current price.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 100.80.

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Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 79.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The homebuilder reported GBX 2.50 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,999 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £1,499.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $239,880. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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