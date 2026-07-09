Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Buys 197 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £149.72.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Jennie Daly bought 195 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £150.15.

On Friday, May 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 178 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £149.52.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.8%

TW stock traded down GBX 3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,776,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 109.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TW

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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